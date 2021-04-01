CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $15.39 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 37,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.77.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

