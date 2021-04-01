CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 371.5% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.77. 77,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,597. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.84.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

