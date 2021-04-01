CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 12,006 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,318 shares of company stock valued at $16,734,339 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.61 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.98.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

