Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta purchased 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $40,990.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,130.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $371.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Equities analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

