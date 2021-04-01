CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Reduced by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CSX were worth $135,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $96.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $98.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

