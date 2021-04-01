Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 92.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cryoport during the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cryoport by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

