Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $193.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

NYSE:CCI opened at $172.13 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.14.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

