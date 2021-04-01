Credit Suisse Group Raises Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $152.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AYI. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $124.71 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands stock opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.64. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.