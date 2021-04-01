Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FULC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $111,729.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $718,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 682,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

