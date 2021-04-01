Credit Suisse AG Has $2.14 Million Position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in City were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in City by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in City during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. City Holding has a 1-year low of $53.06 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.67.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.33. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $387,716 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

