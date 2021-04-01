Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,872 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Safehold worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Safehold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

SAFE opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.49 and a 1 year high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

