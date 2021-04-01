Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,580 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 207.2% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

