Cred Trading Up 60.3% This Week (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Cred has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cred has traded up 60.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00050260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.56 or 0.00635794 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026449 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cred is a coin. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

