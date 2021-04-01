Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $765.50 Million

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to post sales of $765.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Crane posted sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

NYSE:CR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. 225,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after buying an additional 1,068,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth about $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after buying an additional 548,719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 366,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Crane by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

