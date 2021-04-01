Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other Cowen news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after buying an additional 118,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cowen by 111.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 294,997 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,668,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cowen by 60.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 170,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

COWN traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 587,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. Cowen has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $512.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.07 million. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cowen will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.48%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

