COTI (COTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $287.23 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. COTI has a total market cap of $287.23 million and $106.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COTI coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COTI has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

COTI Coin Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

