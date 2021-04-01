Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Down to $32.51

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.51, but opened at $31.24. Cortexyme shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 7,625 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cortexyme news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,763.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.77 per share, with a total value of $1,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,300. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,069,000 after buying an additional 55,966 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 55.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.