Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 8,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,594. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90. Corteva has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

