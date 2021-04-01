Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.54. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 431,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 900.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,584,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,721,000 after buying an additional 5,926,466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,643,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.18. 20,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,879. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

