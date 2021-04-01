Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.70

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 11719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,364,475 shares of company stock valued at $58,572,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNR. Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 40,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 199,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

