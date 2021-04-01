CorionX (CORX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152,698.00

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One CorionX token can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CorionX has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. CorionX has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $152,698.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CORX is a token. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,945,728 tokens. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.