Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825,313 shares during the quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 720.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,528 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,681,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 928,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 787,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,782,000 after acquiring an additional 524,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,069,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 383,274 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In related news, insider Karen Valentine sold 17,203 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $584,385.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $584,385.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column sold 10,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock worth $1,340,479. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.11. 7,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,779. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

