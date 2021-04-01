Conn’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,402 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 715% compared to the average daily volume of 172 call options.

In other Conn’s news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 296.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Conn’s by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Conn’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $19.89.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.