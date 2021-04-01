Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.10

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 67821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46. The firm has a market cap of C$94.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.48.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

