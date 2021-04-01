CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Short Interest Update

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CompX International alerts:

CIX traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,747. CompX International has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $22.76.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.