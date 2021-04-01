Compound Tops One Day Trading Volume of $322.29 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $322.29 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $458.24 or 0.00775786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,040,403 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

