Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMPGY. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $711.50.

Shares of CMPGY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

