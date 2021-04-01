Comparing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Plus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than TearLab.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and TearLab’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.14 -$10.89 million N/A N/A TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Plus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TearLab beats Plus Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

