Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,674. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFRUY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

