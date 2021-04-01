Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.45

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.45 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 51.28 ($0.67). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 52.20 ($0.68), with a volume of 46,304 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83. The company has a market capitalization of £268.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a €1.33 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

