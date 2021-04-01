Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of CHCT opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 96.61%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

