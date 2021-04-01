Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.37.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

