Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,058,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 149,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $15,031,327.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,944,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $112.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

