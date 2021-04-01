Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CSCW opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
