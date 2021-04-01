Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Update

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSCW opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Color Star Technology has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company. The firm operates through its subsidiaries, which provides online and offline entertainment performances and music education services. The company was founded on September 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.