Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $225,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $161.63 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

