Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,149 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

Shares of F traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.16. 218,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,000,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.