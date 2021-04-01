Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $374,000 in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.24.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

