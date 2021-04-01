Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

