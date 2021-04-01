Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 240 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,173.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,236.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,112.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.09.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.