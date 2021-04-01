CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will report $10.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.52 million to $14.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,549.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $29.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.99 million to $34.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.82 million, with estimates ranging from $29.41 million to $54.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.12). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 116.41% and a negative net margin of 149.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGN traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 48,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,294. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.11. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

