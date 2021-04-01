Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 80,000 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GMS alerts:

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 144,800 shares of GMS stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,894 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in GMS by 1,318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 197,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 183,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GMS by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 99,782 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.