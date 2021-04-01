Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:RFI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

