Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.
NYSE:RFI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $14.73.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.