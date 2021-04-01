Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

