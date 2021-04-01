Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 28th

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.