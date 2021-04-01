CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) PT Raised to $3.50 at Chardan Capital

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) had its price objective boosted by Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Aegis assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.70.

CWBR opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. CohBar has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that CohBar will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CohBar by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 64,631 shares during the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

