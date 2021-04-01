CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $200.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

CME Group stock opened at $204.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $633,046,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

