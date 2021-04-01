CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CME Group were worth $84,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in CME Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.32. 6,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,475. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

