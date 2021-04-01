Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist Securities

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $75.00. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.49. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.15 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,202,848.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after buying an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.