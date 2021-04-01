Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,290,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 10,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXR stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31). As a group, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

