Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,013 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 252.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Colliers Securities increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -465.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,659 shares of company stock worth $1,699,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

