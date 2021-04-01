Citigroup Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 152.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 361,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,101 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEB opened at $3,689.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $2,624.06 and a 52 week high of $3,945.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

